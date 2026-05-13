Road closed after garbage truck flips, spills trash across highway

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A state road is closed in both direction after a garbage truck flipped, spilling trash across the highway.

Traffic systems from the Georgia Department of Transportation show it is expected to reopen at about 1:50 p.m.

The truck overturned on Gillsville Highway/SR 323 in Hall County.

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene directing traffic, GDOT traffic maps show all lanes are currently blocked.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident started at 8:33 a.m.

Crews are still working to clean the garbage up at the scene and for the overturned truck to be moved, causing the traffic diversion.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about what caused the crash.

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