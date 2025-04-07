Bill to dissolve Barrow Co. Airport Authority heads to Kemp, but county, Winder officials divided

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A bill to dissolve the Barrow County Airport Authority and make Barrow County the official organization in control of the Barrow County Airport passed both chambers of the Georgia legislature and is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp to sign.

While it passed nearly unanimously in both chambers, the City of Winder and Barrow County are divided on their support for the bill. City officials are opposed to its implementation, while the county initiated the move via their local lawmakers.

City and county officials are split in their support of what the bill does.

Senate Bill 331 was passed on April 4 during Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly’s legislative session.

Barrow County officials said in a statement on Monday that they support the bill, which would transfer the Airport Authority’s assets, obligations and responsibilities to the county.

However, Winder officials say the bill would financially harm their community.

“The City of Winder has a duty to defend our residents against decisions that could shift financial burdens onto them without their knowledge or consent,” City Administrator Jonathan Lynn said in a statement. “When there is no outreach, no dialogue, and no acknowledgment of the City’s contributions or concerns, it becomes our obligation to step in to protect our residents.”

City officials said their attempts to speak with state-elected representatives about SB 331 were not responded to and neither the state or the county had communicated about the legislative proposal in advance of its introduction to the legislature.

“Given this lack of transparency, the City feels an even greater responsibility to protect the interests of its residents, who are not only citizens of Winder but also Barrow County taxpayers,” the city said in a statement.

Among their concerns, the Winder officials said they have vested interest in the airport due to the property they contributed to “establish and grow” it, with a mutual understanding that the Airport Authority would work independently.

The city said moving full control to the county would undermine the city’s investment in the airport and expose residents to increased costs without representation.

“The Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on January 28 to initiate local legislation to dissolve the authority and have the airport become a standalone department of the county government,” Srikanth Yamala, Barrow County Manager said in a statement. “The board is committed to investing in the facility and providing the necessary support, enhancing economic development opportunities in Barrow County.”

Should Kemp approve the legislation, it would end Winder’s control of the Barrow County Airport Authority, closing out the more than 40 years of what the city called the airport’s independent operation.

It’s now up to Kemp to approve the bill with a signature or veto it within the next 40 days. If the governor chooses to take no action, the bill will become law on its own.

