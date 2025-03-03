Suspected DUI driver hits barriers before crashing into vehicle on I-985

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman hospitalized.

The crash happened Monday, around 8:30 a.m., on Interstate 985 within the city of Gainesville. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to a mult-vehicle wreck on I-985 south of Queen City Parkway and Candler Road.

During the investigation, GSP said Robert Jordan Breda, 35, of Jefferson, was in a gray Ram 1500 pickup traveling north on I-985.

Authorities said Breda drove into the median and traveled up an embankment toward the southbound lanes.

Once he hit the cable barriers, the truck crossed the barrier and traveled into the southbound lanes, where it hit a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Greta Davison Clay, 58, of Gainesville, GSP said.

Once the vehicles collided, they both flipped, with the Ram coming to a stop on the shoulder of I-985 south and the Jeep coming to a stop on the cable barriers in the median.

Clay was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. GSP said Breda was believed to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence and serious injury by vehicle.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail.

