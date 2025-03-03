Drug bust in Cobb County nets over $260K, heroin, cocaine

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-law enforcement collaboration led to a significant drug bust in Cobb County.

Recently, the Marietta Cobb Smyrna (MCS) Narcotics Taskforce conducted a traffic stop and search warrant that led to the seizure of illegal drugs.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said the taskforce seized the following items:

867 grams of heroin (equal to 2,000 tablets)

39 grams of cocaine

Five grams of fentanyl

Marijuana

Five guns

Officials said they also recovered $261,197 in cash.

“This collaboration between agencies continues to make Cobb County a safer place to live,” the sheriff’s office said.

The CCSO said the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities did not say where the traffic stop and search warrant occurred or if any arrests were made.

