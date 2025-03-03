Man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death, still faces murder charges in girlfriend’s case

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing two women in less than two hours has pleaded guilty to murdering one of the victims.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, Arrief McKenzie pleaded guilty to malice murder, felony murder, burglary in the first degree, home invasion in the first degree, family violence, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

The conviction stems from the death of McKenzie’s estranged wife, Niki (Banks) McKenzie, that happened March 3, 2020.

Court documents revealed that the suspect went to his wife’s Newton County home. Officials said Niki McKenzie opened the garage door while preparing to leave the house to go to work.

The Newton County District Attorney’s Office said the suspect attacked his wife with a knife, stabbing her multiple times. She later died from her injuries.

An hour before the deadly stabbing of Niki McKenzie, in an arrest warrant, Gwinnett police told a judge that Arrief McKenzie had stabbed his girlfriend, Jillian Myers Walters, multiple times with a “large knife.”

He then drove to Niki McKenzie’s home, more than 30 miles away.

Authorities said McKenzie was captured when Dunwoody police pulled him over after he almost hit another car on Interstate 285. The DA said the murder weapon was found in his vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Arrief McKenzie still faces murder charges in Gwinnett County in connection to the death of Walters.

The state had previously filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. However, more recently, the state withdrew that notice and the Arrief McKenzie waived his right to a jury trial. This led to a bench trial being scheduled for the week of March 24.

He will be sentenced the same week for his wife’s death. Authorities said McKenzie was captured when Dunwoody police pulled him over after he almost hit another car on I-285 on Tuesday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group