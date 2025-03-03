Apalachee High School football coach steps down for PTSD, anxiety counseling

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Apalachee High School football head coach Mike Hancock announced that he is stepping down from his position.

Hancock has been coaching in northeast Georgia for nearly 30 years, including the past seven for Apalachee.

In a statement posted on social media, Hancock said that he wants to focus on his mental health and counseling.

His decision comes nearly six months after a shooting at the school killed four people, including Apalachee’s defensive coordinator Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall.

“These past several months have been difficult on me both mentally and physically. And at this time, I need to work on my mental health,” Hancock wrote. “As coaches, we are a prideful group and often times don’t seek the help that we need to get better. To be open and honest, I have been struggling with PTSD, anxiety, grief and depression.”

Hancock said he looks toward his faith for healing and has already begun seeing a Christian counselor. He hopes by coming forward with his struggles, he can be a beacon for others.

“In saying this, I encourage anyone that is struggling with mental health to seek guidance and get the help that you need,” Hancock said. “My new mission is to help other coaches learn to work through any mental health issues that are a struggle for them.”

Hancock ended his message by letting his former players and assistant coaches know he will be there for them.

