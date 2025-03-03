How many square feet does $300,000 get you in Georgia?

ATLANTA — When it comes to the economy, and the real estate market, you may be wondering how far you can stretch each dollar in your bank account.

According to a study by GoBankingRates, Georgia’s ranked 12th for exactly how many square feet those dollars will get you.

Looking at the housing costs for each state in the United States, GoBankingRates examined how much space you’d get for $300,000, $400,000 and $500,000.

Going square foot by square foot, a Georgian with $300,000 could buy an average size home of 1,691 square feet.

The study said that measures out to about $177 per square foot, and meant the cost-of-living index score in Georgia was 79.2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s the data for the GoBankingRates real estate study in Georgia:

Square feet for $300,000: 1,691

1,691 Square feet for $400,000: 2,255

2,255 Square feet for $500,000: 2,818

2,818 Price per square foot: $177

$177 Housing cost-of-living index: 79.2

The study put the following states ahead of Georgia in the running for square feet per foot:

West Virginia Kansas Alabama Mississippi Oklahoma Arkansas Iowa Indiana Kentucky Michigan Missouri

GoBankingRates pulled the cost of living scores from a data study in 2024. That study found the average Georgia family has abut $66,250 in yearly expenses, at least as of May.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group