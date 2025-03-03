What to know about risk for isolated severe storms on Wednesday

ATLANTA — We’re starting Monday with more clouds across north Georgia, but it will stay dry today. Later this week, though, you will want to be weather aware.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front will move in Wednesday and bring with it heavy rain and the risk for isolated strong to severe storms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

The main storm threat will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but a brief, spin up tornado or two is also possible

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we update the timing and impacts, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know for this week:

Elevated fire danger continues today and Tuesday with low humidity

Strong wind gusts to 30 mph possible Tuesday

Highs in the low 60s today with upper 60s tomorrow

Isolated storms Wednesday before turns colder into Thursday

