What to know about risk for isolated severe storms on Wednesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — We’re starting Monday with more clouds across north Georgia, but it will stay dry today. Later this week, though, you will want to be weather aware.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front will move in Wednesday and bring with it heavy rain and the risk for isolated strong to severe storms.

The main storm threat will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but a brief, spin up tornado or two is also possible

Here’s what to know for this week:

  • Elevated fire danger continues today and Tuesday with low humidity
  • Strong wind gusts to 30 mph possible Tuesday
  • Highs in the low 60s today with upper 60s tomorrow
  • Isolated storms Wednesday before turns colder into Thursday

