Georgia general election 2026: Candidates for U.S. Senate, all 14 U.S. House seats

ATLANTA — Georgia voters will decide on dozens of statewide and federal elections for the 2026 general election this November.

All 14 of the state’s U.S. Congressional Districts and one U.S. Senate seat will be up for grabs.

Here are the candidates who won their party’s nominations in the May primaries to advance to the general election. A few nominations will be decided in a June runoff.

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U.S. SENATE

Democratic nominee: Sen. Jon Ossoff (Incumbent)

Republican nominee: Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.

GEORGIA 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Joyce Griggs and Amanda Hollowell will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.

Republican nominee: Jim Kingston

GEORGIA 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Rep. Sanford Bishop (incumbent)

Republican nominee: Benjamin Matthew Day

GEORGIA 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Maura Keller

Republican nominee: Rep. Brian Jack (incumbent)

GEORGIA 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Rep. Hank Johnson (incumbent)

Republican nominee: James Raymond Duffie

GEORGIA 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent)

Republican nominee: John Salvesen

GEORGIA 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Rep. Lucy McBath (incumbent)

Republican nominee: Kevin Martin

GEORGIA 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Tony Kozycki and Case Norton will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.

Republican nominee: Rep. Rich McCormick (incumbent)

GEORGIA 8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Kelly Esti

Republican nominee: Rep. Austin Scott (incumbent)

GEORGIA 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Caitlyn Gegen

Republican nominee: Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent)

GEORGIA 10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Pamela DeLancy

Republican nominee: Houston Gaines

GEORGIA 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Chris Harden

Republican nominee: John Cowan and Rod Adkerson will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.

GEORGIA 12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Ceretta Smith and Traci George will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.

Republican nominee: Richard Allen, Tori Brett Branum

GEORGIA 13TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT*

Democratic nominee: Jasmine Clark

Republican nominee: Jonathan Chavez

*Incumbent Rep. David Scott died on April 22.

GEORGIA 14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Democratic nominee: Shawn Harris

Republican nominee: Rep. Clay Fuller (incumbent)

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