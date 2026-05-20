Georgia general election 2026: Candidates for U.S. Senate, all 14 U.S. House seats

ATLANTA — Georgia voters will decide on dozens of statewide and federal elections for the 2026 general election this November.
All 14 of the state’s U.S. Congressional Districts and one U.S. Senate seat will be up for grabs.
Here are the candidates who won their party’s nominations in the May primaries to advance to the general election. A few nominations will be decided in a June runoff.
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U.S. SENATE
Democratic nominee: Sen. Jon Ossoff (Incumbent)
Republican nominee: Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.
GEORGIA 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Joyce Griggs and Amanda Hollowell will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.
Republican nominee: Jim Kingston
GEORGIA 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Rep. Sanford Bishop (incumbent)
Republican nominee: Benjamin Matthew Day
GEORGIA 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Maura Keller
Republican nominee: Rep. Brian Jack (incumbent)
GEORGIA 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Rep. Hank Johnson (incumbent)
Republican nominee: James Raymond Duffie
GEORGIA 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent)
Republican nominee: John Salvesen
GEORGIA 6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Rep. Lucy McBath (incumbent)
Republican nominee: Kevin Martin
GEORGIA 7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Tony Kozycki and Case Norton will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.
Republican nominee: Rep. Rich McCormick (incumbent)
GEORGIA 8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Kelly Esti
Republican nominee: Rep. Austin Scott (incumbent)
GEORGIA 9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Caitlyn Gegen
Republican nominee: Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent)
GEORGIA 10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Pamela DeLancy
Republican nominee: Houston Gaines
GEORGIA 11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Chris Harden
Republican nominee: John Cowan and Rod Adkerson will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.
GEORGIA 12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Ceretta Smith and Traci George will meet in a June runoff for the nomination.
Republican nominee: Richard Allen, Tori Brett Branum
GEORGIA 13TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT*
Democratic nominee: Jasmine Clark
Republican nominee: Jonathan Chavez
*Incumbent Rep. David Scott died on April 22.
GEORGIA 14TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Democratic nominee: Shawn Harris
Republican nominee: Rep. Clay Fuller (incumbent)
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