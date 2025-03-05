Boy abducted in Atlanta 7 years ago found safe in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Seven years ago, Abdul Aziz Khan was abducted in Atlanta. Last week, investigators found him alive and well in Douglas County, Colorado.

Deputies were called to a home where two people were caught on camera walking into an empty house that was for sale, claiming to be working with a realtor.

They also found two children sitting in a car parked in the driveway.

Four hours later, when investigators verified their identities, they learned Rabia Khalid, 40, had an active warrant in Georgia for kidnapping.

They learned that on Nov. 27, 2017, Khalid was accused of abducting Khan, her child whom she did not have custody of.

Khalid and 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois were arrested on charges including kidnapping, forgery, identity theft, providing false information to authorities and trespassing.

Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for each of them.

Khan and another child were taken into protective custody until a court can determine where they should be placed.

The boy’s family released a statement, saying they would like privacy.

“We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

