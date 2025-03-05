Couple charged with child abuse in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County couple is facing child abuse charges.

Deputies say Andrea and Wesley Thomas are being charged with battery and cruelty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators were called to a school for a report of possible physical child abuse against one of the students while the child was not at school last month.

The Paulding County Child Advocacy Center says they interviewed all suspected victims, but did not comment on the number of possible victims.

TRENDING STORIES:

They did not comment on the relationship between the suspects and victims.

“If you or someone you know may be a victim of child neglect or abuse, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. This will not be tolerated in our community. I’m proud of the quick work and timely arrest by our detectives,” Sheriff Ashley Henson said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group