Storms bring down trees, knock power out for thousands

ATLANTA — A line of severe storms that pushed through north Georgia has knocked out power for thousands on Wednesday morning.

As of 6:45 a.m., the largest Georgia Power outages are in Floyd County (1,293), Polk County (1,947), Gordon County (829), Haralson County (702), Fulton County (692) and Cherokee County (511).

Georgia EMC reports its largest outages are in the west region, where 3,400 customers don’t have power.

In Gilmer County, the school district has decided to close “due to widespread power outages and road closings.” All 12 month employees and administrators will report.

The storms also brought down trees. Severe Weather Team 2 received multiple reports of trees and power poles down in Pickens County.

Channel 2′s Brittany Kleinpeter was stuck in traffic on Hwy 53 near Edwards Road, where the sheriff’s office said a power pole was blocking all lanes of travel. It reopened around 6 a.m.

Back in Atlanta, Channel 2′s Michael Doudna found a tree that snapped and landed across Ormewood Ave just off Boulevard in Grant Park.

Doudna learned that power in the area may not be restored until 9 a.m.

