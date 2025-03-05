DeKalb County

Man killed, shot in the head at DeKalb County gas station

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man is dead after a shooting at a gas station.

Police said they were called to the 2900 block of Panola Road for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

