Security guard involved in shooting at Southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving a security guard in Southwest Atlanta.
It happened around 8 p.m. along Landrum Drive.
Officers said when they got on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Investigators said the man was alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken to a nearby hospital.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Experts say doing this could lower your risk of trees falling on your home during a storm
- Man meeting Gwinnett County teens with luxury gifts banned from schools
- Be weather aware: Risk for strong to severe storms tonight, early Wednesday
©2025 Cox Media Group