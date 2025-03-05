Security guard involved in shooting at Southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving a security guard in Southwest Atlanta.

It happened around 8 p.m. along Landrum Drive.

Officers said when they got on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the man was alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group