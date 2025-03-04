Experts say doing this could lower your risk of trees falling on your home during a storm

ATLANTA — Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, strong and severe storms are set to move through metro Atlanta and bring in potentially damaging wind gusts.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to an arborist about how to protect your property and your family ahead of a storm.

“Removing dead branches that may be up in a tree, and then in a heavy wind event like we are going to get tonight, those are the ones that are most prone to fail,” explained Matthew Carpenter with Bartlett Tree Experts.

Carpenter said multiple factors can add stress to trees.

“As branches lean and trees lean, that does increase the likelihood. It increases the likelihood a tree could fail and branch could break,” said Carpenter.

From branches to entire trees, we’ve seen trees in storms turn deadly.

Just weeks ago, a man along Matilda Place in northwest Atlanta was killed by a falling tree as he slept right next to his wife.

For crews dealing with trees daily, they say there is a way to keep your property, and, more importantly, your family safe.

“I would always recommend getting an arborist to look at your property. If you’re on a property that has a lot of large trees, get an arborist out at least once a year,” said Carpenter.

“Just break out your quote to make sure you know what is hazardous and then what you’re doing to the property to make it look a little bit better,” added Brian Hartman with Northside Tree Services.

