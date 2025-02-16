One man dead after tree falls on home in Northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a tree fell on a house in Northwest Atlanta.

Emergency crews were called out to a home on Matilda Place around 5 a.m. for someone trapped inside the home as severe storms rolled through the area.

There were other people inside the home at the time as well, but firefighters did not have an exact number.

Crews tried to get the tree removed from the home as fast as they could but found the man under the wreckage.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity.

