Strong, severe storms possible overnight into Sunday

ATLANTA — Strong and severe storms are possible overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says storms are possible as a cold front moves in early Sunday morning.

Deon says some areas will see one to two inches of rain.

Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and there is a low risk of a brief tornado.

Heavy downpours could lead to areas of flooding.

Temperatures will turn much cooler behind the passing front.

Monday morning will be cold with temperatures starting in the 20s and highs will only reach into the 40s.

