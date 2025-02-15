Family can’t bury young father because his accused killer is his insurance beneficiary

EAST POINT, Ga. — On a day dedicated to love, a metro Atlanta family is spending their Valentine’s Day heartbroken.

Antonio Frost Jr., 24, was killed in what East Point police say was a domestic shooting, and now an insurance policy problem is keeping the family from properly burying him.

“I received a phone call, and I could hear my sister screaming in the phone,” said Amy Jackson, Frost’s aunt. “‘Amy, he’s gone, he’s gone,’ those words will live with me.”

East Point police said they responded to a shooting call at The Woods at Camp Creek on Kenelworth Drive on Feb. 2.

The family told Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers that they were told Frost and his girlfriend, who’s also the mother of his two children, got into an argument over finances. Jackson said Frost worked long hours in a manufacturing warehouse during the day and would drive for DoorDash at night.

“My nephew is such a good father, good provider,” Jackson said. “No one in this world can say a mean thing about him. We call him a big teddy bear.”

D’azyia Elliott is now in the Fulton County Jail facing charges including murder and aggravated assault, which unfortunately is causing a bigger problem for Frost’s family.

“The person who’s accused of taking his life is the beneficiary, so my family is having to work twice as hard,” Jackson said.

They can’t get the life insurance money to bury him until there’s a verdict in the case, which could take months or even years.

Life insurance agents said there’s not much families can do in those cases. They said any time litigation is involved in a case, insurance companies have to wait to see what the outcome of the investigation is before there’s any payout. And then, the payout is on a case-by-case basis.

“Insurance companies, their whole purpose is to pay out the family or beneficiary, so they will do everything they can within their power to make sure it’s going to the appropriate hands,” said Emanuel Jones, the president of Jones & Co. Wealth Strategies.

Jackson said she has a message for young people.

“Make sure you know the person you’re dealing with,” she said. “Make sure you truly understand because once you lose something in life, it’s a deep pain.”

She said she also hopes her nephew’s death raises awareness that men can be victims of domestic violence as well.

Jones recommended people consider adding trusts as beneficiaries when they set up life insurance policies. That way people can make their own rules and stipulations around access to the money in the case of death. He also notes beneficiaries can’t be changed after death.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help raise the money to bury him.

