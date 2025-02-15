Ford ordered to pay $2.5B to Georgia family after couple killed in rollover crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia family is being awarded more than $2.5 billion after their loved ones were killed in a rollover crash in 2022.

Herman and Debra Mills were killed when their 2015 Ford F250 “Super Duty” truck rolled over in Decatur County in August 2022.

A Columbus jury found that Ford was mostly at fault for the couple’s deaths.

Debra Mills was driving the truck with Herman Mills in the passenger seat when the truck struck a driveway drainage culvert, causing the vehicle to go airborne for about 81 feet before smashing into the ground and flipping over, according to filings in the case obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the lawsuit, attorneys for the couple’s sons argued that all of Ford’s “Super Duty” trucks from 1999 to 2016 had “defective and dangerously weak roofs.”

The crash came just a few days after a Gwinnett County jury awarded $1.7 billion to the family of farmers from Macon County who were killed in a rollover crash in their 2002 Ford F250 “Super Duty” truck.

“While our sympathies go out to the Brogdon family, the verdict is impermissibly extreme and not supported by the evidence,” a Ford spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The spokesperson went on to say that Ford plans to appeal the verdict.

