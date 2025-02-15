14-year-old Gwinnett boy dies in his sleep after overdosing on drugs laced with fentanyl

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with several juvenile overdoses in Gwinnett County, including the fentanyl-related death of a 14-year-old boy, police said.

Brenda Alfaro-Alvarado, 21, was arrested on Jan. 28 after investigators determined she sold fentanyl-laced Percocet to Marco Machado Ramirez, 14. His family said he died in his sleep.

On Feb. 11, authorities arrested Angel Alexander Nava-Nava, 20, as Alfaro-Alvarado’s alleged supplier. Investigators searched his home off of Graves Road and found seven grams of fentanyl, 155 grams of marijuana, two guns and $1,700 in cash.

Both Nava-Nava and Alfaro-Alvarado face aggravated involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl overdose death and drug-related charges.

In a separate case, Antonio Molina Chavez was arrested in connection with a 12-year-old’s overdose. He faces drug and child cruelty charges.

Cell phone video shows police at the Elliot Apartments, where Nava-Nava lives, on Tuesday where they found drugs, guns and cash.

“It’s surprising that we’d have 12-year-olds and 14-year-olds that are getting their hands on pills,” Cpl. Ryan Winderdeedle with Gwinnett police said.

Police say they used Austin’s Law to upgrade the charges. It’s only the ninth time they’ve used the law since last year. Gwinnett police use the law more than any other department in the metro.

Gwinnett County police are urging families to talk with their children about the dangers of fentanyl and remind the public that seeking medical help for an overdose will not result in drug-related charges. Suspicious activity can be reported to the county’s narcotics tip line at 770-513-5480.

“Parents need to have a talk with their middle schoolers and high school-aged kids,” Winderweedle said.

Ramirez’s family has launched a GoFundMe to cover expenses in the wake of their loss.

