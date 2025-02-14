Jefferson HS wrestler breathing on his own after broken neck at state tournament

MACON, Ga. — A Jefferson High School wrestler whose neck was broken during a state tournament match in Macon has been taken off a breathing tube and regained some feeling in his upper body, his father said Friday.

Senior Dominic Haines underwent surgery Thursday. Zach Haines, his father, posted to Facebook on Friday that the breathing tube had been removed and his son had been breathing on his own for more than two hours.

“He is able to shrug his shoulders and can now feel a little bit below his chest. So even in the first 24 (hours) there’s positive progress,” he wrote. “There’s still a lot of unknowns, BUT they’re staying hopeful that things will continue to improve.”

He said Dominic Haines’ spirits were better and that he had been able to eat something. They plan to stay at the hospital in Macon another five days then move him to an Atlanta-area rehab center if no problems arise.

“We showed him all of the love, prayers and support that he/we have received and brought us all to tears,” the father stated. “He cannot believe the amount of people that have rallied behind him and I believe that may have been exactly what he needed in the moment when he was overwhelmed with emotions.

“Thank you all so much for being a part of this and making us feel like we’re not alone. Love y’all.”

The Jefferson Athletics X account stated earlier Friday that he is stable and resting.

“We are praying for the swelling to subside and improvement from there,” they wrote. “Please continue to pray for Dominic Haines and his family!!!!”

His father had posted soon after the surgery that everything had gone according to plan. Zach Haines added that his son did wake up after the surgery and tried to sit up.

“The boy is a fighter and I hope he keeps that spirit through this,” he said.

A Jefferson High School teacher set up a GoFundMe to help the Haines with Dominic’s recovery. So far, it has raised over $25,000.

