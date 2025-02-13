Crews find missing teacher’s shoes while searching Lake Oconee

LAKE OCONEE, Ga. — Search and rescue teams are still searching for an Atlanta teacher and track-and-field coach, but found his shoes on Thursday.

Gary Jones and his fiancée, Joycelyn Wilson, vanished over the weekend while boating on Lake Oconee.

Jones is a faculty member and varsity track-and-field coach at Westminster, a private Christian school in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wilson, a Spelman College instructor, was recovered from the lake on Sunday, but crews have still not been able to find Jones’ body.

On Wednesday, wind and rain stopped crews from being able to search the lake.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Lake Oconee on Thursday as crews resumed their search. While they still haven’t found his body, they did find his shoes.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says there are at least 16 boats searching in the area where they found his shoes.

“A triangle here between where the boat, [Wilson’s] body and the shoes were found. But its still a massive expansive water in this area. It’s deep water, I’m in 80 foot of water while I’m talking to you,” Sills said.

RELATED STORIES:

But law enforcement aren’t the only ones looking for Jones. Fernandes spoke with strangers who didn’t know either teacher, but are helping coordinate the volunteer effort.

Melanie Miller said when she heard the couple disappeared and all that officials found was a boat, she began asking people on social media for help.

“We ultimately came up with the idea that we need to get some people out here to help,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group