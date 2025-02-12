Crews say rain, wind stopping them from searching Lake Oconee for beloved coach

LAKE OCONEE, Ga. — Georgia Department of Natural Resources crews say the search for a beloved educator and coach in Lake Oconee will have to wait for better weather.

Crews have spent the last several days searching the lake for Gary Jones, a faculty member and track and field coach at Westminster, a private Christian school in Atlanta.

A DNR spokesperson confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday morning that because of the rain and wind in the area, crews are being forced to pause their search.

If conditions improve, crews will try and continue their search.

“We need more people out there. What we need is God, Jesus. This is devastating to my family to not have his body and every day we out there searching, and spiritually my cousin reached out to all of us; he’s not at rest,” former State Representative Ralph Long III, Jones’ cousin, told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

Jones and Joycelyn Wilson, 49, disappeared over the weekend while boating on Lake Oconee. The boat they were in was found circling in the lake.

Wilson, a Spelman College instructor, was recovered from the lake on Sunday.

