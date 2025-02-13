City of South Fulton releases video of mayor being escorted from City Hall, emptying car

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton city officials have released new body camera video of the moments Mayor Khalid Kamau, now known as Mayor Kobi, was escorted out of City Hall on Wednesday.

The city says they released more than 28 minutes of video in an effort to be transparent and professional.

In the video, the mayor can be seen exiting a restroom and being approached by officers.

“Mayor, I’ve been instructed to not allow you in your office and also, you aren’t permitted to operate a city vehicle...coming directly from the City Manager and the chief,” the officer can be heard saying.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The mayor then exits the building and empties out a Mustang car in the parking lot of his dog, clothes and other personal items.

This comes after city council members voted late Tuesday night to strip him of most of his privileges.

For weeks, Channel 2 investigator reporter Ashli Lincoln has been looking into allegations that the mayor misused taxpayer money on international trips and lavish office furniture.

The mayor previously told Lincoln that his trips were business-related and were a part of his economic development and world tour.

He must return his city-issued vehicle, a more than $1,000 recreational pool table from his office and equipment from his $20,000 media studio. The mayor must also return a $1,300 drone he purchased.

RELATED STORIES:

The mayor shared a statement on Wednesday afternoon accusing the city council members of trying to stage a coup against him.

“Last night’s 1AM vote was a coup by seven people to overrule the votes of thousands who chose me as Mayor in 2021 before they get to vote again in a few months. Yet there’s no way to defend my name without attacking other Black people — which is exactly what those carving up South Fulton for trucking routes, warehouses and data centers are counting on. I am heartbroken to see us more willing to fight each other than our real enemies.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group