Be weather aware: Risk for strong to severe storms tonight, early Wednesday

ATLANTA — You will want to be weather aware Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a cold front that will bring the risk for isolated strong to severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the front will arrive late tonight and move through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, but a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

The severe weather risk during the day will stay to our west, but ahead of the storms, there will be strong wind gusts.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. until Wednesday morning for parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Wind gusts to 45 mph may cause scattered power outages.

Here’s what to know for Tuesday

Wind advisory today at 1pm through 7am tomorrow for wind gusts to 45+ mph

Trees/tree limbs could come down, scattered power outages

Warm and dry most of the day with highs near 70

Storms arrive in far eastern AL/NW GA around 11pm tonight; moving through metro Atlanta 1-3am tomorrow

Staying breezy tomorrow with falling temperatures by late afternoon

