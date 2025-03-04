Be weather aware: Risk for strong to severe storms tonight, early Wednesday

ATLANTA — You will want to be weather aware Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a cold front that will bring the risk for isolated strong to severe storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the front will arrive late tonight and move through Wednesday morning. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, but a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
The severe weather risk during the day will stay to our west, but ahead of the storms, there will be strong wind gusts.
A wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. until Wednesday morning for parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Wind gusts to 45 mph may cause scattered power outages.
Here’s what to know for Tuesday
- Wind advisory today at 1pm through 7am tomorrow for wind gusts to 45+ mph
- Trees/tree limbs could come down, scattered power outages
- Warm and dry most of the day with highs near 70
- Storms arrive in far eastern AL/NW GA around 11pm tonight; moving through metro Atlanta 1-3am tomorrow
- Staying breezy tomorrow with falling temperatures by late afternoon
