DA drops charges against Coweta high school principal arrested for battery

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County District Attorney’s Office says it has dismissed the charges against a high school principal who was arrested for battery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 24, Coweta County dispatch received a call regarding a dispute at East Coweta High School Principal Stephen “Steve” Allen’s home on Rock Mill Court. Deputies began investigating the events leading up to the 911 call. The investigation led to the arrest of Allen.

According to the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office, Allen was charged with two misdemeanors: criminal trespass for damaging a door inside his home and battery-family violence for causing bruising to his son, 33-year-old William Taber Allen.

The DA said during events leading up to Allen’s arrest, his son shared on social media and later told deputies that Steve Allen held a gun to his head that night and threatened to shoot him.

The following day, the DA consulted with the Coweta County Solicitor-General and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to initiate an expedited review of the case.

“Because our community’s school principals occupy a position of public trust, the allegation that a principal committed violent crimes deserves to be either confirmed by the State bringing formal charges in court or dispelled by dismissing the warrants as quickly as possible, the DA said.

According to the DA, the prosecutor’s decision allowed the community and school system to move forward.

Students at East Coweta High School protested Steve Allen’s arrest.

The DA said after reviewing evidence, the office determined that evidence didn’t support any criminal charges against Steve Allen and dismissed the warrants against Allen. The Coweta County District Attorney’s Office says the case is now closed.

Read the full release here:

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group