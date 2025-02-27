Metro Atlanta students show support for principal arrested on Monday

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Students at East Coweta High School offered their form of a demonstration Wednesday afternoon in protest of their principal who was arrested on Monday.

Coweta County dispatch received a call regarding a dispute at a home on Rock Mill Court. Deputies began investigating the events leading up to the 911 call.

The investigation led to the arrest of Stephen Allen. He was charged with battery and criminal trespass with property damage, according to the CCSO.

Students took to social media on Wednesday to display their feelings about their principal not being on campus while the investigation into what occurred on Monday continues.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the district said the following:

“Yes, I understand that is on a lot of students’ social media. It wasn’t a protest. It was students who wanted to show personal support for Mr. Allen. They went to the stadium during lunch periods, between about 12:30 p.m. until a little before 1 p.m., and then returned to class.”

School officials say his arrest is not school related.

