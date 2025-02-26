North Georgia nudist resort hits the market for nearly $1.8M

CLEVELAND, Ga. — Are you willing to bare all from your wallet to become the newest owners of a clothing-optional resort in north Georgia.

Serendipity Park Nudist Resort in Cleveland has been listed for $1,799,900.

There’s one catch though. The resort’s broker with Southern Landmark Realty, LLC says that if you buy it, there’s a deed restriction requiring you to keep operating it as a nudist resort for the next 10 years.

The six-bed, six-bath lot takes up 42 acres and includes cabins, a pool, sauna and RV and boat parking just south of the Blue Ridge mountains.

The resort was first built in 1995 and is listed as “ideal for buyers passionate about naturism with a desire to own a prosperous business.”

You can check out the full listing here.

