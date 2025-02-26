North Georgia nudist resort hits the market for nearly $1.8M

CLEVELAND, Ga. — Are you willing to bare all from your wallet to become the newest owners of a clothing-optional resort in north Georgia.
Serendipity Park Nudist Resort in Cleveland has been listed for $1,799,900.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
There’s one catch though. The resort’s broker with Southern Landmark Realty, LLC says that if you buy it, there’s a deed restriction requiring you to keep operating it as a nudist resort for the next 10 years.
The six-bed, six-bath lot takes up 42 acres and includes cabins, a pool, sauna and RV and boat parking just south of the Blue Ridge mountains.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta Whataburger employee allegedly swiped customer’s card to pay probation fees
- Sheriff says despite speculation, he believes missing teacher is still in Lake Oconee
- Gwinnett couple charged with taking $1 million from dead mother’s pension
The resort was first built in 1995 and is listed as “ideal for buyers passionate about naturism with a desire to own a prosperous business.”
You can check out the full listing here.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group