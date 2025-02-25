Metro Atlanta Whataburger employee allegedly swiped customer’s card to pay probation fees

SENOIA, Ga. — A Whataburger employee may have added unwanted sides of identity theft and card fraud.

According to police, a customer told Senoia officers she stopped by the Whataburger drive-thru in Newnan on Jan. 31. The customer told police Aleefah Sumpter, 25, of Newnan, took his card and disappeared for a couple of minutes.

The customer later noticed a $400 charge payable to Coweta County State Court Probation Office. The victim notified the court and reported the unauthorized transaction to Senoia police, where he lived.

As police investigated, authorities identified Sumpter as the suspect. The victim also picked Sumpter out of a photo lineup as the worker who took his card at the restaurant.

SPD said Sumpter was on probation from a previous charge of possession of marijuana and used the stolen card to pay her probation fines and fees with the CCSCPO.

Senoia officials said they notified Sumpter about the charges of identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud. She agreed to turn herself in on Friday but did not show up. Investigators say the 25-year-old is no longer answering their calls.

Family members told police she went to Florida for a trip that was already planned before the charges against her were filed.

Anyone with information or who knows where Sumpter may be is asked to contact Lt. Det. James McCue with the Senoia Police Department at 770-599-3256, Ext. 108.

