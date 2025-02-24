29-year-old GA man charged with molestation after missing child found inside same motel room

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County man was arrested as part of a child molestation investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, Gordon County deputies received a tip that a missing child was at a local motel near US 41 and Interstate 75 near Calhoun.

Deputies said they found the missing child, who was returned to their parents. According to the sheriff’s office, the child was reported missing from a neighboring county.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GCSO said Nicholas Thomas Kowalski, 29, of Pickens County, was found in the same motel room.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, child cruelty, and several other related charges.

Kowalski remains behind bars pending a court appearance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group