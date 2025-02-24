WATCH: 75-year-old man leads deputies on chase in middle GA

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested on multiple charges related to a police chase, according to Georgia deputies.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and Gray police were involved in a chase on Feb. 19 with 75-year-old Walter Joe Daniels.

Authorities said the chase began on Joycliff Road when Daniels almost hit a Jones County investigator head-on.

As the investigator tried to stop Daniels, he sped away on Gray Highway.

Dashcam video shows other deputies joining in the chase. The chase came to an end when a sergeant conducted a PIT maneuver near the Circle K gas station.

Daniels was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, possession of cocaine, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

He remains behind bars.

