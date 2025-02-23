3 people in stolen Range Rover killed after high-speed chase on I-75

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies said a recent high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended in the death of three people.

It happened on Thursday.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Houston County and ended in Crisp County around mile marker 103 on I-75.

Deputies said the stolen Range Rover hit the back of a tractor-trailer killing all three people inside.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was checked out by first responders and released.

Officials are working to identify the victims and their ages. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

The sheriff’s office said this is the second deadly accident in Crisp County this week.

“CCSO offers our sincere sympathy to those affected by these tragedies,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

