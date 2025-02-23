3 accused of trying to toss contraband over GA state prison fence

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three Georgia men are behind bars after deputies said they tried to drop contraband into a state prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, around 11:15 p.m. deputies were notified about an attempted contraband drop at Washington State Prison. Deputies said they spotted two men trying to toss an item over the prison fence before running into a nearby cornfield.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop on Highway 24 near the prison and later identified one suspect as the getaway driver.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies and the Department of Corrections used K9s to track down the other two suspects.

The sheriff’s office arrested Amaris Zytrell Porter, 20, Roderick Antonio Sears, 18, and Darius Rashad Wimbley, 20, all of Eatonton.

They are all charged with two counts of items prohibited by inmates, trading with inmates, trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana, and criminal trespass.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Corrections, and other agencies will continue working together to make Washington County and state prisons safer for everyone,” Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group