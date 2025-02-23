75-year-old GA man arrested after cats found covered in feces, hair matted

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A 75-year-old man is facing charges related to the treatment of animals.

Earlier this week, Laneau Hayes, 75, of Young Harris was arrested and charged with misdemeanor, cruelty to animals.

On Jan.6, Towns County deputies began investigating a cruelty to animals complaint on Old Chicken Farm Road in Young Harris, Ga.

Investigators said they found multiple cats living in deplorable conditions. Officials said the cats were covered in feces and their hair was matted.

The cats were taken to the Whiskers Project and the Mountain Shelter Humane Society.

The sheriff’s office did not say how many cats were rescued. The investigation is ongoing.

