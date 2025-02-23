20 DUI arrests made over 7 hours during East GA road safety checks

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies and Troopers in East Georgia spent Friday night trying to get drunk drivers off the roads.

Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, along with Georgia State Patrol Troopers and members of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety conducted road safety checks throughout Richmond County over seven hours.

Between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., 20 DUI arrests were made.

The safety checks also resulted in nine seatbelt violations, five child safety seat citations, two uninsured motorist citations, 10 suspended driver’s license citations, two suspended tag citations, an arrest for an outstanding warrant, and an arrest on felony drug charges.

In addition to the 20 DUI arrests, drivers who were deemed “less safe” were given the opportunity to call for a sober driver to prevent potential accidents.

