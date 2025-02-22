Fulton deputies make drug bust after pulling over man for not wearing his seatbelt

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing drug and gun charges after getting pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt and lying about his name.

Fulton County deputies say they spotted a driver, later identified as 29-year-old Nathaniel Streater, not wearing his seatbelt on Friday, so they pulled the car over.

When deputies asked Streater for his name and driver’s license, he said he didn’t have his license with him. He also gave the deputy two separate names and said he was from California.

While detaining him, deputies could smell marijuana coming from the car. When they searched, they found 96 grams of marijuana, MDMA pills, two open bottles of tequila, a Glock handgun and a Kel Tec rifle.

Streater was not positively identified until he got to the Fulton County Jail.

He is currently being held on charges including two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, giving false information to police and traffic violations.

