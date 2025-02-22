Rapper Yung Jok says 3 kids killed in Atlanta fire were his family members

It’s a story that has broken hearts across the metro and now we’re learning that the three small children killed in an apartment fire with the family members of Atlanta rapper Yung Jok.

The fire happened Wednesday at the Country Oaks apartments in Southwest Atlanta. Four-year-old Jhacari White, one-year-old Xyla White and nine-month-old Xhalia White never made it out.

When firefighters arrived, the apartment was full of smoke and burning. Fire officials say the adults and children were already outside.

They administered CPR and transported the children to Grady Memorial Hospital, but the children died.

Rapper Yung Jok was recently on Streetz 94.5 where he revealed that the children who were killed were his brother’s.

“I’m hurting. My family’s hurting, my brother’s hurting, his girlfriend’s hurting, and I don’t think it’s really hit just yet, you know, because I think they’re still in shock a little. They’re hurt,” Jok said, whose real name is Jasiel Robinson.

The rapper said at first, he wasn’t sure he even wanted to talk about the incident.

“Because I want people to know that I intentionally did not want to speak out on it, because I did not want to overshadow the story. But the reality of it is, I’m human,” he said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he spoke to the children’s mother on Wednesday.

“My heart goes out to this family. I just went in and talked to the mother, and the family to lend them all the support we can give them. It’s just a tragedy,” Dickens said.

Neighbors in the apartment complex were shaken by what happened.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and damage was contained to an upstairs apartment unit.

