‘It’s tragic:’ Community mourns loss of 3 siblings killed in Atlanta fire

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified three siblings who died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.

The victims were identified as four-year-old Jhacari White, one-year-old Xyla White and nine-month-old Xhalia White.

The sibling and two adults were inside an upper-floor unit in the Country Oaks apartments on Fairburn Road when the fire broke out. When firefighters arrived, the apartment was full of smoke and burning. Fire officials say the adults and children were already outside.

They administered CPR and transported the children to Grady Memorial Hospital, but the children died.

“First and foremost, our sincere condolences to the family and their loved ones,” said Atlanta Fire and Rescue Chief Roderick Smith.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens spoke to the children’s mother at Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night.

“My heart goes out to this family. I just went in and talked to the mother, and the family to lend them all the support we can give them. It’s just a tragedy,” said Dickens.

Neighbors in the apartment complex were shaken by what happened.

“It’s very unfortunate because they are just kids,” said neighbor Laquita Lewis.

The fire chief tells Channel 2 Action News the preliminary cause of the fire is electrical, but the final cause will be known once the investigation is completed.

