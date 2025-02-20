Atlanta mayor, fire chief console community after deadly apartment fire

ATLANTA — Three children pulled from a burning apartment on Wednesday did not survive, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Roderick Smith said the children died from smoke inhalation.

He said they were siblings, ages two, three, and 10 months old.

“My sincere condolences to the family and their loved ones,” said Smith.

He and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens showed up at the apartment complex on Fairburn Road SW to update and console neighbors Wednesday evening.

“It’s very traumatizing,” Laura Phillips said.

911 calls for help started coming in around 3:30 pm.

Firefighters said when they showed up, they saw a second-floor apartment on fire and three children who needed help outside.

“CPR began on the scene immediately,” Smith said.

The chief said paramedics rushed the children to Grady Memorial Hospital, but they did not survive the amount of smoke inhaled.

“I can’t imagine how tough it is to find out that your children passed away from smoke inhalation from the fire,” Dickens said.

He spoke to Channel 2 after talking to the family at the hospital.

“I just went inside to talk to the mother and the family to lend them all the support we can give them. It’s just a tragedy,” Dickens said.

He said he also stopped by the community and fire station to console those who saw it and those who tried to help.

“As a father of a child who grew up in a very similar community, my heart goes out to this family as we’re dealing with a tragic situation where three children, three infants passed away today,” Dickens said.

