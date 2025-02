GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Wednesday at a McDonald’s.

Gwinnett County police responded to the restaurant at 4915 Sugarloaf Parkway and said they are gathering information.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is on the scene. More details to come on this developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group