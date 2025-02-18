Postal worker accused of stealing credit cards from mail on her route

KENNESAW — A U.S. Postal Service worker is accused of stealing credit cards she was supposed to deliver.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell reported that the victims alerted investigators to what was going on, and mail carrier Bianca Wheat is now in jail.

Police said some of the homeowners noticed credit cards were missing from their mailboxes and being used.

“I looked at my email, and it said you’ve got your card,” said one of the alleged victims. “And I was sitting here working and looking out the window, and I saw the postal person drop my mail about five minutes later.”

