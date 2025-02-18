Fulton County detention officers face charges of mistreating inmates

Three former Fulton County detention officers who worked at the Rice Street jail are under arrest and facing multiple charges after a misconduct investigation revealed that they mistreated inmates, officials said.

“These arrests are part of an ongoing effort to uphold professional standards and ensure the humane treatment of all residents in our custody,” said Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. " The Sheriff’s Office has reaffirmed its dedication to enforcing strict policies against misconduct and has vowed to continue working toward reforms that improve jail conditions.”

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden confirmed exclusive details about the three women who waived their first court appearances following their arrests.

Detention Officer Sgt. Khadijah Soloman, 47, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of cruelty to inmates, one count of false statements or writings, and three counts of violation of oath by public officer.

Detention Officer Chantrece Buggs, 50, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of violation of oath by public officer. Detention Officer LaQuondria Pierce, 38, is also charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of violation of oath by public officer. It remains unclear if they have retained attorneys.

Investigators arrested the three women after reviewing body camera footage of two separate incidents involving two different inmates.

In the most recent incident on Feb. 13, the arrest warrant stated that Pierce can be seen walking with an inmate in handcuffs. When the inmate stopped walking, Pierce was seen shoving him and ordering him to walk in a different direction, the warrant stated. The inmate asked Pierce to stop shoving him but then the situation escalated.

“(Inmate) then turns his back to Detention Officer Pierce at which time she deployed one cartridge from her department issued Taser striking (inmate),” according to the affidavit. " (Inmate) appeared to be suffering from neurological incapacitation and falls to the ground.”

It’s unclear if the inmate suffered any injuries.

On Jan. 16, investigators reviewed body camera videos captured by Soloman and Buggs. In the videos, Soloman is heard saying “I’m about to pop his (expletive),” as she uses a key to open the cell door of an inmate, according to the affidavit.

The video showed the inmate standing in his cell holding a tray when Soloman deployed her stun gun, striking the inmate who is seen falling to the ground, investigators confirmed. She can then be heard screaming at the inmate in the footage.

“You just broke the (expletive) glass, put your hands behind your back,’” she said, according to the affidavit.

The inmate complies with the officer’s orders and she deploys her stun gun for a second time, according to the affidavit. She ordered him to get up again and body camera video captured her deploy it for a third time, investigators confirmed.

Soloman filed an incident report in which she claimed that the inmate was angry and began kicking through glass until it shattered, investigators said.

In an interview with investigators, the inmate told them that he was upset because he couldn’t get a haircut.

