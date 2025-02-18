14-year-old shot, killed in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Cartersville police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 14-year-old on Monday.
Officers say they responded to reports of a teenager being shot.
The teen was taken to Cartersville Piedmont Hospital and was later life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are not releasing the teen’s name out of respect for the family.
They did not comment on where the shooting happened.
There is no word on possible motives or suspects.
