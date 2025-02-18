Winter weather advisory issued for counties in north GA mountains

ATLANTA — A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties in the north Georgia mountains.

The advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday for the following counties: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says snow accumulation of half an inch is likely in these areas, but highest elevations may see up to an inch.

Monahan says metro Atlanta will see light rain move in Wednesday with the chance for some wet snow to mix in for the northern metro counties.

Here’s what to know:

Increasing clouds today with highs in the mid 50s

Light rain Wednesday morning with chance for some wet snow to mix in around metro Atlanta

More wet snow than rain in the north Georgia mountains; accumulations of up to 1″ possible in higher elevations

Winter mix moves out of the area early tomorrow afternoon then turning much colder

Highs in the 30s on Thursday

