WATCH: Duo arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $40K worth of Lululemon clothes

ATLANTA — Things turned sour for a pair of suspects earlier this month when police said they stole almost $40,000 of merchandise from an Atlanta Lululemon store.

Just after 4 p.m. Feb. 8, officers were called to the Lululemon store on Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta regarding possible shoplifters.

When officers arrived, they spoke with store employees who told them they noticed a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Jennifer Carolina Montano Bautista, stealing several items.

As officers walked into the store, Bautista discreetly walked out the front door. However, APD spotted Bautista and after a brief foot chase, took her into custody.

More officers were called to help, and while doing so, they noticed a suspicious car speeding out of the parking lot of the Lululemon store.

Police were able to conduct a traffic stop on the car and place the driver, 34-year-old Robert Baez, into custody.

Bodycam video shows the officers noticed a shopping bag lined with a tinfoil type of material in the backseat of the video. APD said the bag is commonly used by shoplifters to avoid theft detection devices.

Inside the bag, police said they found several Lululemon clothing products, most of which still had the price tags and hangers attached to them.

Officers returned the stolen clothing, which totaled 440 items. APD said the stolen items totaled $38,709.59.

The duo was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Bautista was charged with theft by taking, conspiracy to commit a crime, and obstruction of law enforcement.

Baez was charged with theft by taking, conspiracy to commit a crime, improper lane change, failure to obey a traffic-controlled device, fleeing and eluding, driving with an expired license, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.

