BUNDLE UP: Temperatures, wind chills to plummet after wintry mix moves out

ATLANTA — As the wintry mix moves out of north Georgia, get ready for temperatures to plummet.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a blast of colder air will move into the area tonight into Thursday morning and bring with it strong wind gusts.

Nitz says gusts at times will be between 25-30 mph as we start Thursday morning. That will cause the wind chills to tumble into the teens and even single digits for some parts of metro Atlanta.

The cold will stick around for Friday.

Here’s what to know:

Some patchy ice possible north early tomorrow

Breezy and cold tomorrow with highs mainly in the 30s

Staying chilly Friday with a slight warm up for the weekend

