3 children among 5 injured in fire at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. — Three children and two adults were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

Fire officials said the children suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their current conditions are unclear.

Two adults are being evaluated on scene.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and damage was contained to an upstairs apartment unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

