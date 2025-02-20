DeKalb County’s first female police chief stepping down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos is leaving her position with the department.

In an announcement on Thursday, the police department confirmed Ramos would be stepping down, but did not comment on when her departure would be official.

Ramos was the department’s first female and longest-serving police chief in over 20 years.

Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond hired Ramos in 2019 after she spent 22 years in the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“It has been an honor to serve DeKalb County for the last five years. We have made amazing progress in securing competitive pay for officers, reducing the violent crime and homicide rates, and regaining the trust of our citizen,” said Ramos.

The county’s statement did not offer a reason for Ramos’ departure.

The announcement comes one day after Jonesboro Police Chief Todd Coyt and Assistant Police Chief Audrey Dunlap gave their resignations to the Jonesboro City Council, effective immediately.

