3 children killed in Atlanta fire identified

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three siblings who died in an apartment fire on Wednesday.

The names of the victims are 4-year-old Jhacari White, 1-year-old Xyla White and 9-month-old Xhalia White.

“At this time, we would like to emphasize that there is no definitive cause of death, as the autopsies have not yet been performed. We understand the importance of this information and will provide further updates as they become available,” the medical examiner said in a statement.

