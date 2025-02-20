Boss shoots, kills employee at Gwinnett McDonald’s parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said Thursday that the man arrested in connection with a killing at a McDonald’s parking lot has been identified and charged with multiple crimes, including murder.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson reported Michael Allen Todd, 40, of Commerce, faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession during a felony.

Police identified the victim as Donald Stewart, a 43-year-old man from Commerce. Stewart worked for Todd, and the argument that led to the shooting was work related, police said.

Police also noted that the incident had nothing to do with business at the McDonald’s.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 4915 Sugarloaf Parkway just before noon Tuesday, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and the suspect still nearby.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died. The suspect cooperated with police and was taken to Gwinnett County Jail.

Investigators called it an isolated incident and believe no one else was involved.

Anyone with information on this case was urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

